A growing number of children are swallowing marijuana.

According to a new study from a nationwide children’s hospital, there were nearly 3,000 cases of young kids ingesting marijuana from January 2000 through June 2017.

Over 72 percent of the children were under three years old and more than half went to the hospital.

The symptoms in the patients ranged from drowsiness and confusion to seizures and coma.

It’s also important to mention that more than 70 percent of all the incidents happened in states that had legalized marijuana.

This adds more fuel to the fire for people who are opposed to legalizing the drug.