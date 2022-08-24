ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- This year the back to school excitement includes a football first at East Irondequoit Central School District. Charrise Everett is one of the area’s first female assistant coaches on a JV Football team. She says it’s allowed her to combine two things she loves most, sports and kids.

Last year, Everett served as the head coach for the Eastridge Varsity Girls Flag Football team in its inaugural season. She says the athletic director and trainer attended one of the games and saw the way she connected with the kids, and that is what lead them to offer her the JV assistant coach position.

“How could I turn this down right?” she laughs, “They say I’m one of the first females so I can’t turn it down.”

The physical education teacher also coaches girls basketball and now as the boy’s JV football coach she says she has more opportunities to connect with young people beyond the classroom all while inspiring girls everywhere. She adds, “I hope they say if Charrise Everett can do it, I can do it too.”