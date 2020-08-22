A fair that survived the Spanish Flu continues for its 201st year

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Saturday is the second day of the 201st continuous Steuben County Fair, but this year it’s running COVID style.

The fair food is provided in a way so that people can just drive through and get their food according to the Fairground Manager, Nick Pellham.

“We usually do about 40,000 people during a normal fair week, but we’ve had, on average, 300 cars a day,” Pellham said. “We did a fair food drive last weekend and then the actual fair this weekend.”

The fair drive starts off with a car and antique tractor show in the infield. Then the route takes people through an animal exhibit that ran until 4 p.m. At 6 p.m. the fair hosted the 4H live animal auction. The fairgrounds manager said there’s a lot of history behind the fair itself.

“Been continuous since 1819,” Pellham said. “We’re actually the original fair in New York State dating back to 1795.”

The fair even survived through the Spanish Flu of 1918 and was not canceled.

Pellham got into the business since his family was involved but he said providing a good time to locals is why he continued his position as the fairgrounds manager.

“[Being] able to give back to the community and have something fun for them to come down and enjoy it really makes it all worthwhile,” Pellham said. “So come down and enjoy a little bit of our Steuben County Fair COVID style!”