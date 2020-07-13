A child attending Camp Eastman tests positive for COVID-19

Irondequoit N.Y.(WROC)- A child attending Camp Eastman in Irondequoit has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter from the Irondequoit Department of Recreation, officials confirmed the child attended the “older camp” program and was at Camp Eastman on Monday, July 6.

Campers were split into groups of 10 children or less and only two counselors per group.

“The safety of our campers is paramount. The State put in place very strict guidelines for us to follow, which we take very seriously. This includes isolated clusters of campers, thorough sanitation, keeping the kids outdoors as often as possible, and keeping them separate if they need to be brought indoors due to inclement weather.” said Irondequoit town supervisor Dave Seeley in a Facebook post Sunday night.

All kids in the group with the camper that has tested positive are being notified by the town of Irondequoit.