A 92-year-old village mayor walks stage at high school graduation

(WTEN) — Hundreds of high school graduates from a school in Albany County got their diplomas on Friday night, but for one man, the achievement has been 76 years in the making.

Before his high school graduation, Frank Leak was drafted into the Navy. He served on an aircraft carrier on the Pacific front during World War II.

His service in the Navy began before he was even able to walk across the stage at graduation though.

This year, at 92 years old, Leak finally got to put on the robe and regalia, and of course, take graduation photos.

Not only is South Colonie High School honoring him for his service to the country, but they’re honoring him for his service to the community as well.

Leak is the Mayor of the Village of Colonie, and he has helped run the recreation and outreach program for struggling students at South Colonie for years.

The district is also inducting him into its hall of fame.

“I urge you to look in the future with a positive outlook,” Leak said during the graduation ceremony.