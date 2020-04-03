County DPH imposes civil order

Breaking News
14 COVID-19 related deaths in Monroe County, 436 confirmed cases, 28 patients in the ICU
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health imposed a civil order on Thursday evening that placed a person who was non-compliant and was displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Health officials said the individual refused to be tested while in isolation.

The order was made collaboratively made between the Monroe County Public Health Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, NYS Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran, and the Monroe County Attorney.

The Monroe County Public Health Department determined the individual’s non-compliance with a health order of isolation endangered the safety, health and well-being of those in the Monroe County community.

Based on the order, specially trained MSCO deputies detained and transported the individual to Strong Memorial Hospital for evaluation, and then transported the individual to the MCSO Brighton facility on E. Henrietta Road, which is a pre-planned location to quarantine those who fail to comply.

According to the Health Department, prior to placing any person at the Brighton facility, whether for a suspected case of the coronavirus in the Monroe County Jail (MCJ) or the need for civil confinement, MCSO transferred all incarcerated individuals at the Brighton facility to the Monroe County Jail in Rochester on S. Plymouth Avenue.

The transferred individuals were placed in their own secure areas inside MCJ.

“There are no COVID-19 cases in the Monroe County Jail downtown,” the Monroe County Department of Public Health said. “Specially trained MCSO deputies are staffing the newly established quarantine location in Brighton

