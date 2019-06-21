96 year old Fairport veteran makes it to France for FIFA World Cup

96 year old World War II veteran Pete Dupre of Fairport is an internet sensation, thanks to his performance of the national anthem at last month’s team USA soccer match.

Now, the women’s team is in France, and Dupre is there to cheer them on. Dupre is travelling with fellow World War II veteran, Steven Melnikoff.

The Greatest Generations Foundation arranged this trip last minute, and now the group is in France to cheer the women on as they play in the FIFA women’s world cup.

At 96 years old, Dupre continues to have the time of his life.

