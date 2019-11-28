95-year-old chef cooks Thanksgiving dinner at Rochester soup kitchen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – (WROC) – Local soup kitchens will be filled with volunteers helping to prepare and serve Thanksgiving dinner. At St. Peter’s Kitchen in Rochester one of them will be a 95-year-old chef.

Vincent Gordon has been volunteering at St. Peter’s Kitchen for 25 years.

“I’m not one to sit around and you know,” said Gordon. “I like to do things. I like to get up. You can’t keep me down.”

The 95-year-old professionally trained chef has cooked for a couple places in Monroe County including Irondequoit Country Club. Even though he has long retired he still likes to feed the masses.

“People come in here to eat and I like cooking,” said Gordon. “I don’t like to eat but I like to feed people.”

Gordon is a staple at St. Peter’s Kitchen. Everyone who has eaten there raves about his fried chicken and meatloaf. But for the Thanksgiving Day feast everyone knows Gordon is all about the bird.

“I always make the dressing for something,” said Gordon. “When I worked at the Presbyterian I always did Thanksgiving because I make the dressing.”

Thanksgiving Day isn’t the only time Gordon can be seen in the kitchen at St. Peter’s. He cooks at the soup kitchen every Wednesday throughout the year.