941 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths reported around Virginia

FRANKLIN COUNTY, V.A. (WFXR) – Franklin County officials released a coronavirus update Friday afternoon.
As of Friday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 333 confirmed COVID-19 case in Franklin County. This is a 31-percent increase in the number of reported new cases, which is the largest increase in the number of new cases since the pandemic began last March.
County officials continue to encourage residents and visitors to wear face coverings and exercise social distancing.
The VDH also confirmed 23 new virus-related deaths as of Friday morning.
Virginia health officials confirmed 137,283 cases and 2,930 deaths are related to the virus as of Friday, September 25. However, 7,150 cases and 206 deaths are still reported as “probable.”
According to VDH’s Friday count, more than 15,000 cases have been reported from the following localities in southwest and central Virginia:
- Alleghany County: 78 cases, 8 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths
- Amherst County: 390 cases, 13 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths
- Appomattox County: 213 cases, 13 hospitalizations, and 3 deaths
- Bath County: 7 cases
- Bedford County: 739 cases, 37 hospitalizations, and 13 deaths
- Bland County: 64 cases, 3 hospitalizations, and 5 deaths
- Botetourt County: 297 cases, 24 hospitalizations, and 10 deaths
- Buena Vista: 80 cases, 4 hospitalizations, and 1 death
- Campbell County: 436 cases, 14 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths
- Carroll County: 492 cases, 41 hospitalizations, and 24 deaths
- Charlotte County: 106 cases and 5 hospitalizations
- Covington: 32 cases and 1 hospitalization
- Craig County: 29 cases and 1 hospitalization
- Danville: 860 cases, 84 hospitalizations, and 27 deaths
- Floyd County: 201 cases, 10 hospitalizations, and 9 deaths
- Franklin County: 333 cases, 16 hospitalizations, and 3 deaths
- Galax: 413 cases, 41 hospitalizations, and 30 deaths
- Giles County: 88 cases and 3 hospitalizations
- Grayson County: 308 cases, 25 hospitalizations, and 12 deaths
- Halifax County: 342 cases, 11 hospitalizations, and 6 deaths
- Henry County: 1,042 cases, 113 hospitalizations, and 20 deaths
- Highland County: 6 cases
- Lexington: 73 cases, 3 hospitalizations, and 1 death
- Lynchburg: 1,374 cases, 41 hospitalizations, and 13 deaths
- Martinsville: 380 cases, 61 hospitalizations, and 16 deaths
- Montgomery County: 1,880 cases, 21 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths
- Nelson County: 100 cases, 5 hospitalizations, and 2 deaths
- Patrick County: 276 cases, 51 hospitalizations, and 24 deaths
- Pittsylvania County: 985 cases, 52 hospitalizations, and 9 deaths
- Pulaski County: 225 cases, 15 hospitalizations, and 5 deaths
- Radford: 734 cases, 8 hospitalizations, and 1 death
- Roanoke City: 1,656 cases, 65 hospitalizations, and 23 deaths
- Roanoke County: 842 cases, 27 hospitalizations, and 7 deaths
- Rockbridge County: 108 cases, 5 hospitalizations, and 2 deaths
- Salem: 264 cases, 14 hospitalizations, and 5 deaths
- Wythe County: 232 cases, 21 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths
Since Thursday, September 24, VDH reported 62 new cases in Montgomery County, 19 in Lynchburg, 18 in Roanoke County, 16 in Roanoke City, nine in Bedford County, nine in Pittsylvania County, seven in Henry County, six in Danville, six in Halifax County, six in Radford, four in Botetourt County, four in Franklin County, three in Appomattox County, three in Carroll County, three in Floyd County, three in Wythe County, two in Amherst County, two in Covington, two in Lexington, two in Patrick County, two in Rockbridge County, and single new cases in several other localities.
In addition, health officials reported one new virus-related death from Bland County, one from Bedford County, and one from Lynchburg.
The department has reportedly received a total of 10,806 confirmed and probable virus-related hospitalizations around Virginia as of Friday. Of those newly reported hospitalizations on Friday, three are from Bedford County, three are from Lynchburg, one is from Henry County, one is from Martinsville, one is from Pulaski County, and one is from Salem.