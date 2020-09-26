941 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths reported around Virginia

FRANKLIN COUNTY, V.A. (WFXR) – Franklin County officials released a coronavirus update Friday afternoon.

As of Friday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 333 confirmed COVID-19 case in Franklin County. This is a 31-percent increase in the number of reported new cases, which is the largest increase in the number of new cases since the pandemic began last March.

County officials continue to encourage residents and visitors to wear face coverings and exercise social distancing.

The VDH also confirmed 23 new virus-related deaths as of Friday morning.

Virginia health officials confirmed 137,283 cases and 2,930 deaths are related to the virus as of Friday, September 25. However, 7,150 cases and 206 deaths are still reported as “probable.”

According to VDH’s Friday count, more than 15,000 cases have been reported from the following localities in southwest and central Virginia:

Alleghany County: 78 cases, 8 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths

Amherst County: 390 cases, 13 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths

Appomattox County: 213 cases, 13 hospitalizations, and 3 deaths

Bath County: 7 cases

Bedford County: 739 cases, 37 hospitalizations, and 13 deaths

Bland County: 64 cases, 3 hospitalizations, and 5 deaths

Botetourt County: 297 cases, 24 hospitalizations, and 10 deaths

Buena Vista: 80 cases, 4 hospitalizations, and 1 death

Campbell County: 436 cases, 14 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths

Carroll County: 492 cases, 41 hospitalizations, and 24 deaths

Charlotte County: 106 cases and 5 hospitalizations

Covington: 32 cases and 1 hospitalization

Craig County: 29 cases and 1 hospitalization

Danville: 860 cases, 84 hospitalizations, and 27 deaths

Floyd County: 201 cases, 10 hospitalizations, and 9 deaths

Franklin County: 333 cases, 16 hospitalizations, and 3 deaths

Galax: 413 cases, 41 hospitalizations, and 30 deaths

Giles County: 88 cases and 3 hospitalizations

Grayson County: 308 cases, 25 hospitalizations, and 12 deaths

Halifax County: 342 cases, 11 hospitalizations, and 6 deaths

Henry County: 1,042 cases, 113 hospitalizations, and 20 deaths

Highland County: 6 cases

Lexington: 73 cases, 3 hospitalizations, and 1 death

Lynchburg: 1,374 cases, 41 hospitalizations, and 13 deaths

Martinsville: 380 cases, 61 hospitalizations, and 16 deaths

Montgomery County: 1,880 cases, 21 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths

Nelson County: 100 cases, 5 hospitalizations, and 2 deaths

Patrick County: 276 cases, 51 hospitalizations, and 24 deaths

Pittsylvania County: 985 cases, 52 hospitalizations, and 9 deaths

Pulaski County: 225 cases, 15 hospitalizations, and 5 deaths

Radford: 734 cases, 8 hospitalizations, and 1 death

Roanoke City: 1,656 cases, 65 hospitalizations, and 23 deaths

Roanoke County: 842 cases, 27 hospitalizations, and 7 deaths

Rockbridge County: 108 cases, 5 hospitalizations, and 2 deaths

Salem: 264 cases, 14 hospitalizations, and 5 deaths

Wythe County: 232 cases, 21 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths

Since Thursday, September 24, VDH reported 62 new cases in Montgomery County, 19 in Lynchburg, 18 in Roanoke County, 16 in Roanoke City, nine in Bedford County, nine in Pittsylvania County, seven in Henry County, six in Danville, six in Halifax County, six in Radford, four in Botetourt County, four in Franklin County, three in Appomattox County, three in Carroll County, three in Floyd County, three in Wythe County, two in Amherst County, two in Covington, two in Lexington, two in Patrick County, two in Rockbridge County, and single new cases in several other localities.

In addition, health officials reported one new virus-related death from Bland County, one from Bedford County, and one from Lynchburg.

The department has reportedly received a total of 10,806 confirmed and probable virus-related hospitalizations around Virginia as of Friday. Of those newly reported hospitalizations on Friday, three are from Bedford County, three are from Lynchburg, one is from Henry County, one is from Martinsville, one is from Pulaski County, and one is from Salem.