9-year-old boy dies after being shot in head by sibling

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County Coroner has confirmed that 9-year-old Ashton Walden has died after being accidentally shot by his 2-year-old sibling.

The incident happened on 117 Hargon Street in Canton on Wednesday afternoon. According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the mother was inside visiting a friend when the child got a hold of the gun. The 9-year-old was shot in the head.

Photo Courtesy of Canton Public School District

“I never get used to a kid being shot,” Chief Brown said. “Never ever. We’re not used to no one getting shot, it’s just something that you see different every day. The world has changed so much and there’s just so much going on.”

The mother is currently in police custody for negligence charges.

The Canton Public School District has released the following statement.