9 New York State Wegmans pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccine to those 75 years old and older

(WSYR-TV) — Following New York State guidance, nine Wegmans pharmacies will receive a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine for people 75 years old and older.

The following Wegmans pharmacies will participate:

Syracuse

Fairmount

DeWitt

Rochester

Eastway

Pittsford

Chili-Paul

Mt. Read

East Avenue

Buffalo

Alberta Drive

Sheridan Drive

In order to receive the vaccine at Wegmans, those who are 75 years old and older must schedule an appointment by clicking here. You can also call 1-800-207-6099.

Vaccines will not be given to anyone who doesn’t have an appointment or photo ID for proof of age.

Per state guidance, Wegmans is now allowed to vaccinate anyone else in phase one at this time.