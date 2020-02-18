9 area hospitals among statewide hospitals and clinics who earned $20 million

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nine Rochester region hospitals are among 36 upstate New York hospitals and health centers that earned $29.3 million in quality improvement payments from Excellus BCBS’s program.
“When we launched this initiative several years ago, we knew that its success would hinge on a high level of cooperation and collaboration among our health plan and our hospital partners,” Carrie Whitcher, vice president for care improvement at Excellus BCBS said in a statement.
The nine hospitals in the Rochester region include:
- Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic
- Thompson Health
- Highland Hospital
- Newark-Wayne Community Hospital
- Noyes Memorial Hospital
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- United Memorial Medical Center
- Unity Hospital
Clinical processes of care, patient safety and patient satisfaction were areas targeted for 2019 improvement.