9 area hospitals among statewide hospitals and clinics who earned $20 million

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nine Rochester region hospitals are among 36 upstate New York hospitals and health centers that earned $29.3 million in quality improvement payments from Excellus BCBS’s program.

“When we launched this initiative several years ago, we knew that its success would hinge on a high level of cooperation and collaboration among our health plan and our hospital partners,” Carrie Whitcher, vice president for care improvement at Excellus BCBS said in a statement.

The nine hospitals in the Rochester region include:

  • Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic
  • Thompson Health
  • Highland Hospital
  • Newark-Wayne Community Hospital
  • Noyes Memorial Hospital
  • Rochester General Hospital
  • Strong Memorial Hospital
  • United Memorial Medical Center
  • Unity Hospital

Clinical processes of care, patient safety and patient satisfaction were areas targeted for 2019 improvement.

