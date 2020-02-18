9 area hospitals among statewide hospitals and clinics who earned $20 million

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nine Rochester region hospitals are among 36 upstate New York hospitals and health centers that earned $29.3 million in quality improvement payments from Excellus BCBS’s program.

“When we launched this initiative several years ago, we knew that its success would hinge on a high level of cooperation and collaboration among our health plan and our hospital partners,” Carrie Whitcher, vice president for care improvement at Excellus BCBS said in a statement.

The nine hospitals in the Rochester region include:

Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic

Thompson Health

Highland Hospital

Newark-Wayne Community Hospital

Noyes Memorial Hospital

Rochester General Hospital

Strong Memorial Hospital

United Memorial Medical Center

Unity Hospital

Clinical processes of care, patient safety and patient satisfaction were areas targeted for 2019 improvement.