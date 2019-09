U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen exit the plane after landing in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Pence will attend a memorial ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

SHANKSVILLE, Penn. — Vice President Mike Pence is in Pennsylvania Wednesday morning as the nation recognizes the 18th anniversary of 9/11.

Pence is among the scheduled speakers at the annual Flight 93 memorial service in Shanksville, Somerset County.