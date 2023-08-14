ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While the Great New York State Fair may be in Syracuse, it draws resources and expertise from all across the state.

One of the annual traditions at The Fair is the unveiling of the butter sculpture in the Dairy Products Building. Well, once again this year, that butter is coming from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia. The supply comes from product that didn’t meet retail specifications so it is put to good use by the sculptors.

The project will take 11 days to complete and will be unveiled on Tuesday, August 22, the day before The Fair officially opens.

Following The Fair, the butter will head back west where it will be recycled into renewable energy at Noblehurst Farms in Pavilion.

WATCH: NYS Fair butter sculpture 2018-2022

Sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, out of Pennsylvania, have been shaping the butter for 21 years combined.