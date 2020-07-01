1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

$800 Million in grants going to 347 airports in 46 states and 4 territories

News

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEXSTAR) — With air travel still way below normal, airports across the country are struggling to keep operations going.

To keep critical projects going, the U.S. Department of Transportation plans to pump almost $800 million worth of grant money into the nation’s airports.

“These grants are so important in terms of maintaining the infrastructure of airports,” said Elaine Chao, secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Chao says even though passengers are starting to trickle back, the numbers are well below what many airports need to operate.

“What are the things that are under great strain when revenue drops occur? And that is ordinary maintenance, and so this is where the federal government steps in,” she said.

Airports in 46 states will get the grants and they can be used on anything from building projects to security upgrades.

“We want these airports to continue maintenance and investment in their infrastructure,” Chao said.

Some highlights include about $7 million each for Raleigh, North Carolina and San Francisco, $4 million for Denver and just over $5 million for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Meanwhile, Columbus’ John Glenn International Airport will receive more than $2.1 million. Click here for a full list of which airports are receiving money and how that money will be spent.

“We understand at the federal level the tremendous revenue constraints that local communities and airports are under,” Chao said.

Because of that, the DOT waived a requirement that airports get local funding to help offset project costs. Money from the CARES Act covers the difference.

“We are helping them out by providing the local share as well, so basically its free money,” Chao said.

The DOT says there will be at least one more round of grant money sent out to airports. All the money set aside for these grants will be distributed by September.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss