80 local National Guard Soldiers leave for training, Middle East

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) After their training in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, 80 New York National Guard Soldiers will spend ten months in the Middle East. Today, the troops attached to the 42nd Infantry Division said goodbye to their families on Patriot Way in Rochester near the airport.

Major Joseph Laiosa says they are well prepared for the coming mission. “It’s time to get it going. Get over there, do our job, and come back to our families,” says MAJ Laiosa.

Upon arrival, Major General Steven Ferrari with the 42nd Infantry Division will assume command over Task Force Spartan. Spartan maintains U.S. posture in Southwest Asia to strengthen defense relationships. Units will support Operation Spartan Shield with aviation, logistics, force protection and information management.

Representative Joe Morelle (D-NY 25th District) was on-hand to salute the Soldiers. “As members of the 42nd Infantry, you are continuing a distinguished and proud tradition of service,” says Morelle.

Sergeant Major David Oliver says this will be his fourth deployment overseas, and he’s already can’t wait to get back to his family.



“You miss birthdays, anniversaries, miss the family. You know, I’ve got a whole life here, I have a civilian job so I’ll miss that and basically everything about home,” says SGM Oliver.

While deployed, Corporal Garett Heale plans to spend a lot of time with his family, even from thousands of miles away.



“Super sad to leave, but we have amazing technology, so I’ll be able to see her almost everyday on some kind of technology,” says CPL Heale.

While they are deploying as a team, MAJ Laiosa says it’s always the family that helps get Soldiers through the time away. “We couldn’t do this. None of us could deploy without the support of our family like this,” he says.