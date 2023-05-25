PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A retired police officer from Rochester, New York is running a marathon every day to raise funds for the family of a fallen Rochester Police Officer, and on Wednesday, his mission took him through Barbour County, West Virginia.

Sgt. Brett Sobieraski began running on April 23 in Florida, in support of the family of Officer Anthony “Maz” Mazurkiewicz, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 21, 2022. Rochester Police described the shooting as an “ambush” where the suspect approached the unmarked car Mazurkiewicz was in from behind, and hid in a shrub before firing 17 rounds at Mazurkiewicz and his partner, Officer Sino Seng, from 10 to 15 feet away.

Sobieraski started “8 States for Maz” to raise money for the Mazurkiewicz family across eight states. Eight also pays tribute to the elite tactical unit “8” that Mazurkiewicz was a part of at the time of his death.

Sobieraski stopped by the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday as he was running along Route 92. He met Sgt. K.A. Corley of the Philippi Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, Barbour County Sheriff Brett Carpenter and Chief Deputy Jeff Roy.

The Rochester Police Locust Club, which is the rank-and-file officers’ union, said Mazurkiewicz left behind his wife, four children, three grandchildren, his parents, a brother and a sister.

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office shared the donation link Wednesday, encouraging people to “Donate to a great cause!!”

From left to right, Sgt. K.A. Corley of the Philippi Detachment of the WV State Police, Sgt. Sobieraski, Sheriff Brett Carpenter. Credit: Barbour County Sheriff’s Department From left to right, Chief Deputy Jeff Roy, Sgt. Sobieraski, and Sheriff Brett Carpenter. Credit: Barbour County Sheriff’s Department

Sobieraski is planning on ending his journey on July 11 at the Fallen Officer Memorial in Rochester, New York, after running 1,258 miles in total.

All donations will go to the Mazurkiewicz family, organizers say.

Click here for more information about 8 States for Maz and the official donation link.