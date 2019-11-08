8 adults, 3 children displaced after fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 11 people were forced out into the cold after a house fire in the city of Rochester on Friday.

It started shortly after midnight, in a large multi-family home on Parkway in the city. Firefighters said the fire spread from the first floor, up the stairs onto the second floor.

One resident was able to alert everyone else, and they all got out before first responders arrived.

Fire investigators said the flames eventually blocked the exits — so the residents were lucky to escape when they did.

Crews were ultimately able to limit the worst of the damage to the first floor and stairwell, but electricity to the home had to be cut.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.