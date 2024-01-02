BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 78-year-old woman was killed in a car accident on State Route 20A in the town of Perry on Friday, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.

Initial investigation showed that Carolyn Robb, of Perry, was going east on State Route 20A at Silver Lake Road when she rear-ended another car that was waiting to make a left hand turn just after 5:30 p.m. Friday.

She was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and died on Saturday.

The accident is still under investigation.