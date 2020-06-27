1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

75-year-old protester “having good days and bad” while still recovering

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The attorney for Martin Gugino has provided another update on the 75-year-old’s condition.

Gugino suffered a fractured skull when he was knocked down by Buffalo police outside City Hall earlier this month. The incident happened during protests that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Gugino’s attorney, Kelly Zarcone, says he’s still recovering in the rehabilitation section of a hospital.

Here is Zarcone’s update, which was released on Tuesday afternoon:

“I just came from visiting Martin Gugino.  He is continuing to recover, having good days and bad.  Today was a good day.  He holds up his end of a complex conversation just fine and his sense of humor has not suffered one bit. He is continually delighted with the outpouring of well wishes from people around the globe.  I brought him a big stack of cards and emails which people sent to my office to cheer him on.    

We understand that many members of the Press would like to talk with Martin but after a great deal of thought, we determined that it makes sense for him to focus exclusively on healing.  He appreciates the Press more than you know (especially for fact checking some of the inflammatory lies about him which are floating around) but he won’t be in a position to be interviewed for a number of weeks (even if you ask nice). There was no Notice of Claim filed today – if one is filed, it will not be this week.  Martin is still in the hospital rehab section and will not be discharged this week.”

KELLY ZARCONE, ESQ.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

