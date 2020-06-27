75-year-old protester “having good days and bad” while still recovering

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The attorney for Martin Gugino has provided another update on the 75-year-old’s condition.

Gugino suffered a fractured skull when he was knocked down by Buffalo police outside City Hall earlier this month. The incident happened during protests that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Gugino’s attorney, Kelly Zarcone, says he’s still recovering in the rehabilitation section of a hospital.

Here is Zarcone’s update, which was released on Tuesday afternoon: