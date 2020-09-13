70 boats attend Trump boat parade on James River

Prude Death Investigation

HENRICO, V.A. (WRIC) — Trump boat parade organizer James Michael Wells said 70 boats participated in a boat parade in support of President Donald Trump on Saturday. The boats paraded on the James River for four hours.

The parade began at Osborne Boat Landing in Henrico.

Wells says the parade ended at a barge pit where people could mingle.

According to data from the Virginia Department of Elections, Hillary Clinton gained 57.4 percent of the vote in Henrico County in the 2016 presidential elections. While 36.6 percent of voters in Henrico cast their vote for Donald Trump.

