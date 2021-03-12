BROOKLYN – A 7-year-old photographer from Brooklyn has now gone viral after his mom posted a video of him snapping pictures of some of his friends at various locations across the city.

He said his goal is to one day take photos of professional models.

Christian Pabon and his mom Mikaela Pabon spoke to the PIX11 Morning News about how he started taking pictures and his plans for the future.

Christian also makes shirts and is expected to launch a new collection soon on his mom’s website, DressedinJoy.com.