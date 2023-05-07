BROWNSVILLE, T.X. (KVEO) – Brownsville police say seven people are dead Sunday morning and a number of others are injured after a major accident.

It happened at 8:30 a.m. near Minnesota Road and Austin Road, which is between the airport and State Highway 48.

Lt. Martin Sandoval said there were seven victims at the scene who died and another four to six who were taken to area hospitals.

A woman who happen to drive by the scene said she saw several bodies covered on the road, plus another victim being put into an ambulance. She also saw several ladies praying nearby.

Sandoval said the area is closed to all traffic and officers are asking drivers to find alternative routes.

This is a developing story.