7 landlords facing charges for failing to clean up lead in Syracuse rental properties

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seven landlords are now facing charges for failing to clean up lead problems in their Syracuse rental properties. It’s part of a just-released report from an Onondaga County Grand Jury.

The Grand Jury was tasked with looking into high rates of elevated lead levels in the bloodstream of people, particularly children, living in homes in the area. As part of this investigation, the DA’s office announced the charges against steven landlords who say they have been given several warnings about the problem with lead in their properties.

“These seven individuals have ignored those processes. They have rolled the dice thinking it would be more profitable and less expensive to ignore these summonses and unfortunately for them, they have thrown craps,” said Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick.

These seven could be looking at up to a year in jail and/or a $10,000 fine.

Those landlords are:

George Draksin 224 Beecher St

Jason Semple 344 Cortland Ave

Larae Potter 432 Elliot St

Stanley Bastien 1203 Lodi St

Katherine Krupa 315 Midler Ave

Tracy Nguyen 710 Pond St

David Fudge 135 Richardson Ave

An eighth landlord, from Brooklyn, who has 20 local properties, has already pleaded guilty to the same charges and is working on cleaning up the lead while awaiting sentencing.