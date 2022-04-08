ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Lawmakers, are coming to an agreement on a significant investment for child care.

Here in Monroe County, advocates say this could affect over fifty percent of children, under the age of twelve.

Lawmakers are still hammering out language before it’s solidified, but some say, it’s going to be historic.

It’s going to be helping more of those middle class families with children, who may be struggling to afford care.

Peter Nabozny, policy director for The Children’s Agenda says this investment will significantly help families struggling to find, and afford child care.

Here’s what the seven billion dollar plan lays out:

Assistance parameters are expanded, now including families who earn 300 percent above the federal poverty level.

Increase in rates for child care providers to help them with staffing recruitment and retention and an allotment to extend the stabilization grant – that’s money to help providers with pandemic-related issues.

Nabozny says for a long time, the main struggles for families, has been affording child care, and finding a provider.

“It can be more than a mortgage payment it can be more than a SUNY college tuition it’s a big expense for families. It’s also very low paying for those workers who work in this field,” Police Director of The Children’s Agenda, Pete Nabozny said.

Assemblymember Harry Bronson says the investment will be paid over the course of four years.

“Not as much as i wanted us to do I think we should’ve done more I think it’s going to go a long way to help our families who need to get back to work, feel secure their children are being taken care of, ” Assemblymemeber Harry Bronson said.

Nabozny says it’s not clear yet if counties will have to deal with waitlisting families, and how they would be prioritized.

Some critics for this bill say they’re concerned money may run out too fast – which could cause some to be waitlisted.

Lawmakers say they hope the budget is finalized by the end of day Friday, or Saturday morning.