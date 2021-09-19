6PM Web Show: Sunday, September 19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 WROC‘s 6 p.m. broadcasting was cancelled due to College Football coverage. A digital edition of the show has been uploaded above for viewing.

We apologize for any inconvenience this might have caused.

On tonight’s 6 P.M. Web Show, the team at News 8 covered the latest news on a quadruple shooting that took place near Driving Park Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday overnight and a community prayer to remember the victims of Rochester’s deadliest shooting.

Also the reaction to Buffalo Bills’ first season win in Florida.