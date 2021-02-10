A very localized band of lake effect bringing plentiful snow just to our north over Oswego county and clipping parts of Wayne is slowly starting to weaken as winds become more disorganized. Meanwhile, the majority of the region is finishing a nice, but cold day with plentiful blue sky and temperatures topping out in the 20s.

An incoming wave of low pressure passing just to our south may reach just far enough north to bring a light sweep of accumulating snow on the order of a coating to an inch at best mainly south of the thruway and across the Finger Lakes. It will be battling very dry air already in place as the influence of high pressure lingers, so this will be a very minimal event if anything. In addition, a very weak disturbance will pass overhead tonight bringing scattered snow showers south of Lake Ontario, giving more of us better chances to see flakes fly through the overnight and into the Thursday morning commute. This will add an additional minor accumulating snow for the rest of us, and may leave you brushing off your cars before heading off to work. It's likely this system will bring enough mid level clouds to keep temperatures from dropping too much, but any breaks will send lows back into the single digits. Scattered snow showers will likely continue throughout the day, highs in the 20s.