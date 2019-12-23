69 vehicles involved in I-64 crash in York County, 51 injured

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police responded to a “69-vehicle chain-reaction accident” with 51 reported injuries Sunday morning.
According to emergency communications, they received a call at 7:49 a.m. for a crash on I-64 westbound near the Queens Creek Bridge.
In a press conference Sunday afternoon, Virginia State Police confirmed that 51 people were treated and transported in the 69-vehicle pileup. All lanes reopened hours after the crash.
Police confirmed 11 of the victims have serious injuries.
VDOT added that one eastbound lane was also closed near mile marker 240 due to a separate multi-vehicle accident. Those eastbound lanes have since reopened.
The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office wants to take this time to remind drivers to be cautious while driving in foggy and icy conditions (especially on bridges).
Viewers who told us they were involved in the accident were able to send photos and videos of the scene.
Darryl Butler spent his evening in a hospital room — not what he expected when he started his day just before 8 a.m.
“Just another day, I was on my way to work, I was going about 30-35 miles per hour and the fog was really deep. And the person behind me had to have been going 70-75,” he said.
In just seconds everything changed and his life was threatened.
“I proceeded to slow down and they did not slow down and I was struck from the back. To the extent that both of my airbags were deployed. I had instant whiplash,” said Butler.
“After the initial contact I was struck again about six or seven times and I even watched the Ford F-150 flip in the air,” he added.
Darryl was one of 51 injured in the crash.
“It was chaotic, but at the same time it was a presence you could feel the energy God was present,” Butler said.
He says his faith is what keeps him strong, especially now.
“I kinda get a little emotional about this cause my mom passed away in a car accident and to watch my life flash before my eyes, knowing that is how my mom died, knowing that God allowed me to see today and talk to you guys knows I’m here for a purpose,” Butler said.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted shortly after the incident advising everyone to use caution and stay safe.
Police say no charges have been placed at this time, as the crash investigation remains ongoing.
10 On Your Side has reached out to Virginia State Police for further information on injuries.
