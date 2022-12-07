ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 65-year-old is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in a Public Market parking lot Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Shortly after 4 p.m. officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) responded to a parking lot on Trinidad Street just west of North Union Street for the report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, RPD officers said they found evidence of shots fired. Shortly after, a 65-year-old arrived at Rochester General Hospital via private car.

Police said the victim had been shot several times in the parking lot. He is in critical status but expected to survive.

There are no suspects in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.