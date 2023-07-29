LIVONIA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman drowned in Conesus Lake on Friday afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies say they arrived at East Lake Road in the Town of Livonia after a woman was found unresponsive in the water on Conesus Lake around 5 p.m.

Deputies say the woman was found unresponsive by bystanders who pulled her to the shore and began life-saving attempts. First responders say they continued to attempt life-saving measures when they arrived but were ultimately unsuccessful, and the woman was pronounced deceased.

Investigation so far revealed that the 64-year-old woman had entered the water alone to spend time floating on a raft.

The investigation into the cause of the drowning incident is ongoing, according to the Livingston County Sherriff’s Office.