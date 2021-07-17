6-year-old girl dies in D.C. mass shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM)– In an overnight shooting in D.C. a 6-year-old was killed and five others injured.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Malcolm X Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Southeast. Seventh district officers heard shots fired and responded to the area where they found six gunshot victims.

Officers found three adult males, two adult females, and the 6-year-old girl who was pronounced dead at the hospital. The five adult victims are being treated at area hospital non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they are looking for a black vehicle. Anyone with information should contact officials.