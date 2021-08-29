6 PM Web Show: Sunday, August 29

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 WROC‘s 6 p.m. broadcasting was cancelled due to Sunday Night Football coverage. A digital edition of the show has been uploaded above for viewing.

We apologize for any inconvenience this might have caused.

On tonight’s 6 P.M. Web Show, the team at News 8 covered the latest news on Hurricane Ida and its catastrophic damage in New Orleans.

Also in Rochester, four separate shootings that occurred Saturday night through the next morning. A house fire that began from a lightning strike and the most recent coverage of U.S.’s position in Afghanistan.