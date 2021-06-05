$6 million worth of marijuana seized this week at the Port of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 3,000 pounds of marijuana were seized at the Port of Buffalo this week from two separate shipments stopped at the Lewiston Bridge and the Peace Bridge.

United States Customs and Border Protection special agents stopped the commercial shipment manifested as “paper” for an additional inspection at the Lewiston Bridge. Anomalies were found in the shipment during the non-intrusive inspection, special agents then conducted a physical investigation.

CBP and Homeland Security Investigations special agents discovered 1,275 vacuumed sealed bags that tested positive for marijuana. Officials say the estimated street value of the shipment totaled $2.8 million.

Earlier in the week agents discovered a similar shipment labeled as “paper” at the Peace Bridge, weighing in at 1,663 pounds.

The street value of both shipments combined is valued at $6 million.

An investigation is underway by Homeland Security Investigations.

“The officers assigned to the Port of Buffalo continue to demonstrate their steadfast dedication to intercepting illegal contraband,” Acting Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone said. “I am proud of their commitment to secure our border and the excellent collaboration we have with our partners at HSI.”