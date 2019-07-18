6 hospitalized in crash after Blink-182 and Lil Wayne concert

DARIEN LAKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six people were hurt in a crash after the Blink-182 and Lil Wayne concert at Darien Lake on Wednesday night.

The crash occurred shortly before 11 p.m. as people were leaving the venue.

State police say four women were headed south in a Subaru on Harlow Rd. near Route 20 when the driver ran a stop sign and crashed into a westbound Jeep.

After the initial collision, the Subaru went off the road and struck a tree. The driver of that vehicle, as well as a passenger, were taken to ECMC. The driver had to be transported by Mercy Flight after being trapped in the vehicle.

The two passengers in the back seat left the scene without injuries.

The women in the Subaru have not been identified, but State police say they were between 18 and 20 years old.

All four people who were in the Jeep were also taken to ECMC. It’s not clear how badly they were injured.

News 4 has learned that the Jeep passengers, who were a male driver and three female passengers, were from Jamestown.

State police say no drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.