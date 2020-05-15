1  of  76
6.5-magnitude earthquake in western Nevada felt in Bakersfield, surrounding region

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 6.5-magnitude earthquake centered about 20 miles southeast of Mina, Nevada was felt in Bakersfield early Friday morning.

Data from the US Geological Survey shows the quake struck at around 4:03 a.m. in an area just northeast of Yosemite National Park near the California-Nevada border.

The USGS upgraded the quake’s magnitude to 6.5 from 6.4 about 90 minutes after the quake struck.

Multiple aftershocks have been recorded since. Data shows at least seven more quakes hit the surrounding area with two of them recorded as magnitude 5.4 quakes.

Social media users reported feeling the earthquake in Bakersfield, Fresno, the Bay Area and Sacramento. In Bakersfield, social media users commented they felt a strong jolt and rolling after the quake struck.

The USGS site showed over 13,200 responses from users saying they felt the quake.

