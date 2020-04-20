1  of  75
Coronavirus Facts First

51 days after NY reports first coronavirus case, Gov. Cuomo says we’re on the backside of the curve

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held his daily coronavirus briefing in Albany where he said it has been 51 days since the first case of coronavirus had been reported in New York State, and 92 days since the first coronavirus case was reported in the United States.

Cuomo went on to say that hospitalizations in New York State are down, as well as intubations, but the number of people being admitted to the hospital on a daily basis with coronavirus symptoms is flat compared to the last few days. The number of deaths due to coronavirus has gone down as well, with 478 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Sunday.

“Nobody disagrees that we want out of this situation,” Cuomo said. “This is a unique period in a lot of ways.”

Cuomo touched on funding during his briefing on Monday. He said to date, the federal government has not funded the states, and if the federal government didn’t provide funding, New York State may have to cut funding to schools, local governments, and hospitals by 20%.

Cuomo suggested on Monday that frontline workers should see some kind of bonus. He mentioned that 41% of frontline workers are people of color, a third are members of low-income families, and two-thirds are women.

“Our frontline workers are our heroes. They are carrying us through this crisis,” Cuomo said.

