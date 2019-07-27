5-year-old boy credited for saving 13 from Chicago house fire

CHICAGO, I.L. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy is being credited for saving 13 people from a Chicago house fire.

Residents say Jayden Espinosa awoke to smoke and flames just before 4 a.m. Saturday and alerted others to the danger.

Police said seven adults and six children who lived in the 2 1/2-story brick home in the Back of the Yards neighborhood were left homeless. No injuries were reported.

Nicole Peeples said that without the boy’s warning, “I don’t think we would have survived.”

Peeples said she smelled no smoke.

“The fire alarms never went off. I’m so glad he was there,” Peeples said.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. Residents said the home was destroyed.