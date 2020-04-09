5-year-old Alaska girl is serious about keeping people safe

1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

5-year-old Alaska girl is serious about keeping people safe

News

by: MARK THIESSN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This undated photo provided by Rebecca Knight in April 2020 shows her daughter, Nova, at their home in Fairbanks, Alaska. The 5-year-old Alaska girl is producing videos teaching other children how to be safe during the coronavirus pandemic, including encouraging them to skip their play dates, stay home, wash their hands and telling them to cough into their elbow to prevent the spread of germs. (Rebecca Knight via AP)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) —

Nova Knight is 5, and very serious about keeping others safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

She said so in avideo, the Fairbanks, Alaska, resident made that’s been viewed more than 18,000 times and drawn the praise of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I’m sorry if you can’t go to your play dates,” Nova said in the March 26 video. “Don’t go anywhere. And wash your hands. I’m serious.”

Nova lives with her parents, Robby and Rebecca Knight and her 2-year-old brother, Colton. She has more advice about washing hands in the 40-second clip, including encouraging repeated viewings of the video as a reminder of what to do stay safe from the virus.

“I’m really, really serious, so you should do this video every single day.”

Nova told her mom that she wanted to make the video after her aunt, Jennifer Trevors in Halifax, Nova Scotia, sent her a video of Trudeau thanking children in Canada for not going on their play dates and for doing their part in stopping the spread of the virus.

Nova said she intended to watch that video every day, so she knew what to do.

“And then she actually asked me, ‘Will you put me on Facebook Live? I have something I want to say,’” her mother said. “I was like, well, you’re not wearing pants so I’m not going to put you on Facebook Live but I will tape a video.”

Nova wasn’t satisfied with the first take.

“Could we do one more?” Knight recalled her daughter asking. “I just don’t think they know how serious I am.”

Rebecca Knight sent the video to her mother, Cindy Trevors of Miramichi, New Brunswick, Canada. The next day, her mother told her she included the video as a comment on Justin Trudeau’s March 27 tweet urging people to stay home.

Trevors wrote, “My 5 year old granddaughter made this video after being inspired by your talk about the virus to children.”

Trudeau responded: “What a great reminder! Thanks for sharing this video, Cindy — please let your granddaughter know I’m glad she’s helping to spread the word. I hope everyone listens to her advice and remembers to wash their hands and stay home. Because she’s right — that’s how we’ll all stay safe.”

When Nova found out Trudeau responded, she was flabbergasted.

‘‘This is the best day of my life,’” she told her mother.

Other politicians retweeted the video, Knight said.

The response prompted Nova to do two more videos. In one, she shows people how to properly wash their hands, including using water that’s “not too hot and not too cold.” Her third video teaches people how not to spread germs and encourages social distancing.

Knight said her daughter has “always known that she wants to do something in helping people.”

She may only be 5, but she says she knows what she wants to be when she grows up: either an emergency room physician or a doctor on a search-and-rescue team.

“I want to be there when somebody needs me,” she told her mother.

___

While nonstop global news about the effects of the coronavirus have become commonplace, so, too, are the stories about the kindness of strangers and individuals who have sacrificed for others. “One Good Thing” is an AP continuing series reflecting these acts of kindness.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss