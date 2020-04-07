Live Now
Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing amid COVID-19 outbreak in New York state
5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A group with C.O.V.I.D., Citizens Outraged Voters in Danger, protest wearing masks outside the State Capitol during a special session regarding the spring election in Madison, Wis., Saturday, April 4, 2020. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that are being talked about today:

1. WISCONSIN PRIMARY MOVING FORWARD The state is asking voters to ignore a stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic to participate in a presidential primary election.

2. PELL HAS CONVICTION OVERTURNED The father of one of the two choirboys says he’s in “utter disbelief” after the cardinal is cleared of child sex crimes by Australia’s highest court.

3. BODY OF KATHLEEN KENNEDY TOWNSEND’S DAUGHTER RECOVERED The body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, was found in about 25 feet of water following a canoeing accident in Maryland last week.

4. THERE’S SOMETHING SUPER ABOUT THESE MOONS There’s a string of supermoons this spring. So, if you miss the lunar show this week, catch the next one in May.

5. WHAT WAS THE 6TH GREATEST MASTERS In 1954, Sam Snead captures his third green jacket with an 18-hole playoff win over Ben Hogan, who was going for his fourth consecutive major, a panel of golf writers conclude.

