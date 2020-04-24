5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

People stand close to their vehicles as they wait in line to fill up their vehicles with gasoline in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Lines at gas stations around the country’s capital looked getting longer Saturday. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

1. MOTIVE ESTABLISHED IN CANADA MASS SHOOTING Police say an argument between the gunman and his girlfriend preceded a weekend rampage in Nova Scotia in which at least 22 people were killed.

2. ‘ONEROUS AND CONVOLUTED’ A federal judge blocks a California law requiring background checks for people buying ammunition, stating that the regulations violate the Second Amendment.

3. WHERE VENEZUELA IS TURNING FOR HELP Venezuela’s socialist leader asks Iran for help jump starting an aging refinery to prevent it from running out of gasoline.

4. CONGO AMBUSH: An ambush near the renowned Virunga Park in Congo kills 12 rangers who helped guard some of the world’s last remaining mountain gorillas.

5. AMERICAN DOLL SUED: An astronomer in Chicago alleges the Wisconsin company stole her likeness and name to create its astronaut doll.