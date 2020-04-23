5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

Live Now
Livingston County Administrator gives update on COVID-19 in the area
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Joe Biden

FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden walks on a picket line with members of the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 outside the Palms Casino in Las Vegas. Biden’s tenure as Barack Obama’s vice president is complicating his efforts to deepen ties with Latinos who could be critical to winning the White House. For many Latinos, Biden’s embrace of the Obama years is a frightening reminder of when the former president ejected about 3 million people living in the U.S. illegally, earning him the moniker of “deporter in chief.” (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that are being talked about today:

1. LATINOS FACE DILEMMA WITH BIDEN They could look past the former vice president’s resume and vote for him or sit out the election and risk another four years of Trump, who escalated his hardline immigration stance this week.

2. DEADLY STORMS RAKE US SOUTH At least five people were killed after apparent tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.

3. US CHURCH FACES NEGLECT ALLEGATIONS IN HAITI A fire at one of the children’s homes run by the Church of Bible Understanding killed 15 people, residences which have faced years of infractions and failed two state inspections.

4. HISTORY, GEOGRAPHY SCORES DIP The latest Nation’s Report Card gives eighth-grade students unsatisfactory marks in U.S. history, geography and civics.

5. NFL HELPING LAUNCH NEW LEAGUE Brad Lang, a Marine who lost both legs in an explosion in Afghanistan, will compete in a new wheelchair football league that will play in Chicago, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Kansas City.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss