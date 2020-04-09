5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

Live Now
Schumer talks to Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce about federal efforts
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders

FILE – In this March 15, 2020, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden prepares for a Democratic presidential primary debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at CNN Studios in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that are being talked about today:

1. STAGE IS SET FOR NOVEMBER A general election campaign between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will almost certainly be the most expensive and among the nastiest in U.S. history.

2. ‘HOUSTON, WE’VE HAD A PROBLEM HERE’ On the golden anniversary of the harrowing moonshot, Apollo 13’s astronauts recall NASA’s most successful failure when the mission was aborted by an oxygen tank rupture.

3. CLINTON IMPEACHMENT FIGURE DIES Linda Tripp, whose secretly recorded conversations exposed President Bill Clinton’s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky in 1998, dies at 70.

4. LEADERSHIP VACUUM PERSISTS IN IRAQ Iraq’s second prime minister-designate in just over a month withdraws his candidacy following political infighting.

5. IT WAS ‘JUST TIME’ New Bucs quarterback Tom Brady says on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” that he has no hard feelings about coach Bill Belichick not making him a Patriot for life.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss