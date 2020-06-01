5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

Live Now
Unrest in Rochester Town Hall, discussing race relations after weekend conflict
by: The Associated Press

Demonstrators start a fire as they protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. AMERICA RATTLED BY VIOLENCE, PANDEMIC With cities reeling by days of violent unrest, the U.S. heads into a new week with neighborhoods in shambles, urban streets on lockdown and confidence shaken in its leadership.

2. POLICE CRITICIZED FOR USE OF FORCE IN PROTESTS Some are questioning whether tough police tactics against demonstrators are making the violence worse rather than quelling it.

3. WHAT’S GETTING RENEWED FOCUS Pressure on Joe Biden to pick a black woman as his running mate after the police killing of George Floyd and the civil and political unrest that’s followed.

4. ‘NO KNOCK’ WARRANTS FACE SCRUTINY More than two months after police fatally shot Breonna Taylor, Louisville’s mayor suspends warrants that allow officers to enter a home without announcing their presence.

5. UN FORCED TO CUT AID TO YEMEN Some 75% of the world body’s programs in the war-torn nation have had to shut their doors or reduce operations, affecting food and health services.

