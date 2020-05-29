1  of  74
5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning fast food restaurant, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. PROTESTS RAGE FOR A 3RD NIGHT IN MINNEAPOLIS Protesters torch a police station and cause damage elsewhere as violent demonstrations continued over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in police custody.

2. 7 SHOT AT LOUISVILLE PROTEST Police say none of their officers fired their weapons as hundreds of protesters turned out to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police in her home in March.

3. US-CHINA FALLOUT ESCALATES The Trump administration may soon expel thousands of Chinese graduate students enrolled at U.S. universities.

4. WHO PULLED OUT OF BIDEN’S VEEPSTAKES Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada says that she’s not interested in serving as running mate to the presumptive presidential nominee.

5. SPELL ‘KAROSHTHI’ That’s the word that Navneeth Murali, an eighth grader from New Jersey, spelled correctly to win an online spelling bee to fill the void left by the canceled Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

