County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: In this June 26, 2019, file photo, smoke and flames billow from burning narcotics during a destruction ceremony on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar. Narcotics police in Myanmar have seized a large amount of liquid fentanyl, providing the first evidence that the synthetic opioid is being produced in quantity in Southeast Asia’s infamous Golden Triangle region. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw, File)

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. VIDEO SURFACES OF POLICE CONFRONTATION WITH ARBERY A video from 2017 shows police in Georgia attempting to search Ahmaud Arbery’s parked car, and when he refuses to let them and begins to walk back to the vehicle an officer tries to tase him.

2. BIDEN HIRES FORMER KAMALA HARRIS AIDE The granddaughter of civil rights leader César Chávez is joining Joe Biden’s campaign to help with Latino outreach.

3. ‘SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS’ A U.N. investigative team cites new evidence that should strengthen cases against Islamic State extremists of crimes against the Yazidi minority in 2014.

4. MYANMAR SEIZES LARGE AMOUNT OF LIQUID FENTANYL The discovery provides the first evidence that the synthetic opioid is being produced in quantity in Southeast Asia’s infamous Golden Triangle region.

5. ROONEY RULE AMENDED The NFL is expanding the hiring rule to require more interviews of minority candidates for head coaching and coordinator positions, the AP has learned.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

