5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

In this Monday, May 11, 2020 photo, Jan Hubble, a 67-year-old retired nurse, eats breakfast with her husband at a cafe in Sun City Center, Fla. Hubble does not support President Donald Trump. “I don’t support him.” “But it has nothing to do with the pandemic. At this point in time, he may be doing the best he can. But he could be doing everything perfectly and I still wouldn’t vote for him.” (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

1. WHO’S KEY TO TRUMP’S REELECTION The president’s advisers are concerned about a drop in support among seniors, a group vital to his hopes of winning a second term this November.

2. ‘IT’S A DERELICTION OF DUTY’ Joe Biden says that if he wins the presidency, he would not use his power to pardon Donald Trump or stop any investigations of Trump and his associates.

3. TYPHOON LEAVES EXTENSIVE DAMAGE IN PHILIPPINES Ferocious wind and rain left at least one dead and damaged hundreds of structures, along with rice and corn fields.

4. NFL PLAYERS ACCUSED OF ARMED ROBBERY Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar pulled out guns and stole cash and other valuables at a party in South Florida, authorities say.

5. FLAVOR OF THE WEEK HAS NEW MEANING A Hong Kong shop is offering “tear gas” flavor ice cream, with the main ingredient black peppercorns, a vivid reminder of what demonstrators faced during pro-democracy protests last year.