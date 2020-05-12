Breaking News
156 COVID-19 deaths, 1,852 confirmed cases in Monroe County, 93 hospitalized, 19 in ICU
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
5 things to know today – that aren't about the virus

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 3, 2020, file photo, clouds roll over the Supreme Court at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington. Trump is hoping to persuade a Supreme Court with two of his appointees to keep his tax and other financial records from being turned over to lawmakers and a New York district attorney. The justices are hearing arguments by telephone Tuesday, May 12. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. SUPREME COURT TAKES UP TRUMP TAX CASE Rulings against the president could lead to the campaign season release of personal financial information that Trump has kept shielded from investigators and the public.

2. WHERE TRUMP DIFFERS WITH CAMPAIGN His reelection team is helping Republican voters cast their ballots through the mail even as the president says the process is ripe for fraud and “cheaters.”

3. 3RD OUTSIDE PROSECUTOR GETS ARBERY CASE Georgia’s attorney general appoints a black district attorney from the Atlanta area to take over the Ahmaud Arbery case, a slaying that prompted a national outcry over suspicions that race played a role in delaying arrests.

4. ANTI-SEMITIC INCIDENTS IN US HIT RECORD HIGH The surge last year was marked by deadly attacks on a California synagogue, a Jewish grocery store in New Jersey and a rabbi’s New York home, the Anti-Defamation League reports.

5.WHAT BASEBALL IS CONSIDERING The National League might join the American League and use the designated hitter on a full-time basis this season.

