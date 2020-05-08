5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

Breaking News
143 COVID-19 deaths, 1,705 confirmed cases in Monroe County, hospitalizations down to 88, 16 in ICU
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ADDS THAT THE AP HAS NOT BEEN ABLE TO VERIFY THE SOURCE OF THE VIDEO – This image from video posted on Twitter Tuesday, May 5, 2020, purports to show Ahmaud Arbery, left, struggling with Travis McMichael over a shotgun on a street in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23, 2020. McMichael’s father, Gregory, who was also at the scene, said Arbery was shot as the two men fought over the gun, according to the police report. The AP has not been able to verify the source of the video. (Twitter via AP)

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. ‘THE FIRST STEP TO JUSTICE’ Georgia authorities arrest a white father and son and charge them with murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood.

2. DOJ ABRUPTLY DROPS FLYNN CASE The prosecution against Trump’s first national security adviser has become a rallying cry for the president and his supporters in attacking the FBI’s Russia investigation.

3. TARA READE GETS A LAWYER Douglas Wigdor, a political donor to Trump’s 2016 campaign, will represent the former Senate staffer who alleged Joe Biden sexually assaulted her 27 years ago.

4. COLD SPRING FAREWELL IN THE OFFING A polar vortex could bring rare May snowfall and record-low temperatures to some areas in the northeastern U.S. over the Mother’s Day weekend.

5. TB12 IN PRIME TIME Networks got their wish from NFL schedule makers when they put Tom Brady’s new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in the maximum five slots in prime time.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss