5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Ruth Bader Ginsburg

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2020 , file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has been hospitalized with an infection caused by a gallstone. The 87-year-old justice underwent non-surgical treatment Tuesday, May 5, for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign gall bladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. SUPREME COURT TAKES UP OBAMACARE CASE The justices are hearing a dispute about Trump administration rules that would allow more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women.

2. RUTH BADER GINSBURG HOSPITALIZED The 87-year-old justice underwent a non-surgical treatment for an infection caused by a gallstone but has no plans to miss the court’s arguments by telephone.

3. WHAT TRUMP PICK FOR DNI POST SAYS Texas congressman John Ratcliffe tells a Senate panel that he won’t allow politics to color intelligence he takes to the president.

4. CHINA PLANS TO COMPLETE SPACE STATION BY 2022 The announcement further cements China’s aspirations to rival the United States, Europe, Russia and private companies in outer space exploration.

5. WHO’S CLOSING IN ON SHULA’S HALLOWED MARK New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who with 304 wins needs 44 more to break the NFL record set by the Miami Dolphins icon, who died this week at age 90.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

