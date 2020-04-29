1  of  75
Closings
5 things to know today – that aren't about the virus

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio election official Brian Katz, right, and Dave Ward look over the early returns in the Ohio primary election in the election night reporting center in Columbus, Ohio, while wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. DOZENS KILLED IN SOUTH KOREA FIRE At least 36 people were killed Wednesday when one of South Korea’s worst fires in years broke out at a construction site near the capital, officials said. They said the death toll could rise because more people were believed to be trapped inside the warehouse that was under construction in Icheon, just south of Seoul.

2. WHAT DO WE REALLY KNOW ABOUT KIM JONG UN The answer is crucial because the North Korean leader’s intentions, and the as-yet-unknown state of his health, play an outsized role in the workings of Northeast Asia.

3. ’THIS IS THE DARKEST AGE FOR YEMENI WOMEN’ Former detainees and other activists tell the AP that hundreds of women have vanished into secret prisons where they are tortured and sometimes raped by Houthi rebels.

4. BOLLYWOOD TO HOLLYWOOD STAR DIES Irrfan Khan, a veteran character actor in India, had appeared in American blockbusters such as “Slumdog Millionaire”, “Jurassic World” and “Life of Pi.”

5. A SPECIAL DELIVERY Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds announce the birth of a son — the third baby born to a sitting British prime minister this century.

